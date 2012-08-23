Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim arrives to attend the XVIII Plenary Meeting of the Circulo de Montevideo, or The Montevideo Circle, in Mexico City July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Warsaw Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) is among four groups interested in buying a stake in Polish telecoms company Hawe VENT.WA and could also look to invest in cellphone operator P4, a Polish newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources, the daily Puls Biznesu said that America Movil and another telecoms company, as well as two private equity funds, were considering investing in Hawe.

The Polish telecoms company, worth $122 million, is seeking funds to buy the telecoms arm of the Polish railway network.

America Movil, which is present in roughly a dozen Latin American countries, has snapped up stakes in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) and Dutch KPN (KPN.AS) in recent months, as it moves to take advantage of beaten-down company valuations to establish a presence in Europe.

Mexican tycoon Slim had already looked to buy Polish cellphone group Polkomtel. Puls Biznesu said that America Movil may now turn its sights on Poland's youngest mobile firm, P4.

America Movil, Hawe and P4 were not immediately available for comment.

Hawe's shares rose 6 percent in early trading. ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Goodman)