WARSAW U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive is considering delisting Polish broadcaster TVN from the Warsaw bourse, but has not taken the final decision yet, development director at Scripps Networks said on Monday.

"We are weighing the pros and cons of keeping TVN public. For the time being we want to meet all regulatory requirements. We may delist TVN, but no decision has been made yet," Joseph NeCastro told Reuters.

Scripps Networks Interactive, which owns the Travel Channel, the Food Network and other channels, said earlier on Monday it agreed to buy a majority stake in TVN for 584 million euros ($615.3 million). [ID:nL6N0WI08C]

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)