WARSAW Dozens of Ukrainians blocked a road to a border crossing into Poland on Wednesday, the Polish border guard service said, adding that no other crossings had been affected so far.

"We have received information from people who still managed to cross the border that about 200 Ukrainians were blocking this morning the road to the Korczowa crossing. There could be about 300 now," a border guard press officer told Reuters.

"We cannot be sure but some information suggests that they are oppositions protesters," the press officer added.

The blockage was reported inside Ukrainian territory, near the crossing over the border to the Polish village of Korczowa.

