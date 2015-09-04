Soldiers inspect a site in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW/WALBRZYCH, Poland Sep 4 Polish military personnel on Friday began inspecting and photographing the site where authorities suspect a Nazi-era train, possibly carrying guns and looted jewels, may be buried.

Soldiers in uniforms identifying them as members of a de-mining unit walked around the area, talked to local officials and took pictures, a Reuters photographer said. There was no sign they had started digging.

Authorities of Poland's Lower Silesia region said at a conference on Friday that the effects of Friday's reconnaissance will be presented to the general command of the armed forces, which will within two weeks take a decision regarding further potential action.

According to local folklore, the train entered a tunnel in 1945 and never emerged.

Last week, a deputy culture minister said he was almost certain the so-called "gold train" had been located, but his ministry backtracked, saying it had no knowledge on the issue.

Two amateur treasure hunters, a German and a Pole, said in August they had found the train, and said it should be exhumed and displayed as a tourist attraction.

The World Jewish Congress said that any valuables that had been stolen from Jews murdered by the Nazis must be returned to their rightful owners.

