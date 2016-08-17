Ksiaz Castle is pictured in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany 'Riese' construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man walks through a tunnel, which is part of the Nazi Germany 'Riese' construction project, under the Ksiaz castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tadeusz Slowikowski, a local explorer, points on a map of the area where a tunnel with a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/Agencja Gazeta

A railway security guards' car is seen next to people observing a cargo train travelling in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany 'Riese' construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

An exhibition for tourists is seen in a tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany 'Riese' construction project, near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People observe a cargo train passing through an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish and German treasure hunters have started digging at a site in southwest Poland where they believe a Nazi-era train rumoured to have gone missing is hidden - despite the scepticism of experts.

Andreas Richter and Piotr Koper said last year they had located the train buried underground. According to local legend, it was carrying looted jewels and guns and disappeared into a tunnel ahead of advancing Soviet Red Army forces in 1945, towards the end of World War Two.

They secured the permissions needed to begin digging despite a study by AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow concluding that a train is unlikely to be buried in the location the two amateur explorers have specified.

On Tuesday, the pair led a team of explorers in excavations at three separate sites inside a fenced-off area in the district of Walbrzych.

"We have to find a railway track, probably the entrance to a railway tunnel and, if the tunnel exists, there should be a train there," Andrzej Gaik, a spokesman for the treasure hunters, told Polish media.

"What do we expect? To unveil a sort of time capsule, something from that era, from the period of World War Two ... We are hoping to be successful."

Galik said ground-penetrating radar examinations were "very promising". The team is expected to announce findings in coming days.

(This version of the story corrects names to Andreas Richter and Piotr Koper in 2nd paragraph)

(Reporting By Reuters Television)