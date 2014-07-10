Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON Polar Capital said on Thursday $256 million had been pulled from its funds in the June quarter, the first outflows in 15 consecutive quarters of inflows.
Assets under management during the period rose to more than $13.6 billion from $13.2 billion, however, boosted by a strong performance of its investment portfolio, it said in a statement.
"We have already signalled, in our preliminary announcement, the fact that after 15 continuous quarters of net inflows that this quarter was likely to see a net outflow of funds," the company statement said.
"Despite this short term pause in the Group's asset gathering achievements we continue to believe that, market conditions allowing, the Group is well positioned to continue to grow its assets and profits."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON Former British Chancellor George Osborne is to be paid 650,000 pounds a year for working just 48 days a year at asset manager BlackRock , according to parliament's register of members interests.
LONDON Old Mutual is on track to complete its break-up into four parts by the end of 2018, although improvements to IT systems at its UK asset management unit could take longer and cost more than expected, the chief executive said on Thursday.