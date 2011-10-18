Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on strong sales of its off-road vehicles and raised its full-year outlook.

The company, which also makes snowmobiles and motorcycles, expects 2011 profit of $3.10-$3.16 a share on sales growth of 30-32 percent.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $5.03-$6.05 a share and sales growth of 25-28 percent.

Polaris recently implemented a 2-for-1 stock split which increased the number of shares outstanding and decreased earnings per share.

The company warned that 2012 could be a tough year due to weakness in the economy, but said earnings could still be higher.

Polaris' products are used for recreational and utility purposes and could be affected by consumers' limited discretionary spending.

Its off-road vehicles, which account for almost 70 percent of total sales, are used in sports such as fishing and hunting as well as in farms, ranches and construction sites.

The company competes with Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Yamaha Motor Corp (7272.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Arctic Cat Inc (ACAT.O).

Its third-quarter net income rose to $67.6 million, or 95 cents a share, from $47.2 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales jumped 26 percent to $729.9 million, including a 25 percent increase in off-road vehicles such as all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles.

Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents a share on revenue of $693.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)