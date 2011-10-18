Polaris Industries Inc's (PII.N) quarterly profit got a boost from higher sales of its off-road vehicles, but the company cut its full-year margin outlook on rising commodity costs and currency fluctuations.

Shares of Polaris fell as much as 10 percent, despite a profit beat and a raised earnings and revenue forecast.

Polaris, which also makes snowmobiles and motorcycles, expects annual gross margins to grow 140-160 basis points, down from its prior forecast of 220 basis points.

On a conference call with analysts, CEO Scott Wine said he expects margin pressure to rise in the fourth quarter and then ease.

Harley Davidson (HOG.N), with which Polaris competes in the motorcycle market, also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, but cut its margin outlook for the year.

Margins for Polaris' most recent quarter were 28.3 percent, lower than 29.2 percent for the second quarter.

The company, whose vehicles can cost up to $28,000, also warned of a tough 2012, but said it could still increase its earnings and sales.

The company, whose products are used for recreational and utility purposes, can be impacted by consumers' limited discretionary spending.

Its off-road vehicles, which account for almost 70 percent of total sales, are used in sports such as fishing and hunting as well as in farms, ranches and construction sites.

Polaris competes with Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Yamaha Motor Corp (7272.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Arctic Cat Inc (ACAT.O).

Q3 RESULTS BEAT

Polaris said it has gained market share in the North American off-road vehicle market for both all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles.

North American retail sales increased 16 percent.

For 2011, the company forecast profit of $3.10-$3.16 a share, on sales growth of 30-32 percent.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $5.03-$6.05 a share and sales growth of 25-28 percent.

Polaris recently implemented a 2-for-1 stock split which increased the number of shares outstanding and decreased earnings per share.

Its third-quarter net income rose to $67.6 million, or 95 cents a share, from $47.2 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales jumped 26 percent to $729.9 million, including a 25 percent increase in off-road vehicles.

Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents a share on revenue of $693.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 9 percent at $53.31 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange after hitting a low of $52.51 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)