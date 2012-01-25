All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectation, as it increased market share for its off-road vehicles.

Polaris, which also makes snowmobiles and motorcycles, expects 2012 earnings of $3.65-$3.80 a share, compared with analysts' expectation of $3.77 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast sales growth of 5 to 8 percent in 2012.

Its off-road vehicles, which account for almost 60 percent of total sales, are used in sports such as fishing and hunting as well as in farms, ranches and construction sites.

Oct-Dec net income rose to $63.9 million, or 90 cents a share, from $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, a year ago. Sales rose 26 percent to $782 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 88 cents a share, on revenue of $752.7 million.

Harley Davidson (HOG.N), with which Polaris competes in the motorcycle market, also posted strong quarterly results on Tuesday.

Shares of the company closed at $62.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)