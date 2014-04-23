Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a 7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by strong sales of its motorcycles and off-road vehicles.
The company said it expects 2014 earnings from continuing operations in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 per share, above its earlier forecast of $6.17-$6.37.
First-quarter profit rose to $80.9 million, or $1.19 per share, from $75.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $888.3 million in the quarter ended March 31.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.