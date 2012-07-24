All-terrain vehicles maker Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.85 to $4.00 per share.

Full-year sales are expected to grow 14 to 17 percent, up from its prior outlook of 10 to 13 percent.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $69.8 million, or 98 cents per share, on revenue of $755.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $720.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)