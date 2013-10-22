CHICAGO Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing strong sales of its off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

But the Minneapolis-based company also said sales of its motorcycles fell 6 percent during the quarter, despite the highly publicized reintroduction of the Indian brand bike.

Polaris posted a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $116.9 million, or $1.64 a share, up from $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now expects a full-year profit of $5.30 and $5.37 a share from continuing operations, up from a previous forecast of $5.20 to $5.30.

In premarket electronic trading, Polaris shares were little changed, down 23 cents at $135.80.

