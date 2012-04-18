Polaris Industries Inc's (PII.N) profit beat analysts' estimates again as more people bought its off-road vehicles used on farms and in thrill-seeking sports, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of Polaris, which has beaten estimates for at least eight straight quarters, rose as much as 8 percent to a life-high in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

"Retail sales in the North American off-road vehicle and motorcycle industries are off to their best start in years," Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

Retail sales of its off-road vehicles (ORVs) in North America rose "mid-twenties percent" for the quarter, the company said.

Polaris said the first quarter was helped by sales of the new RANGER RZR XP4 900, used for travel in dunes and deserts, introduced in January.

Minneapolis-based Polaris' ORVs, which account for 75 percent of total sales, are used in fishing and hunting as well as in farms, ranches and construction sites. Sales in the segment rose 30 percent to $504.6 million.

The company, whose vehicles can cost up to $28,000, began shipping two new models -- the Victory Hard Ball and Victory Judge -- in the quarter in its on-road vehicle segment. Sales here jumped 44 percent.

Polaris, which competes with Harley Davidson (HOG.N), Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Yamaha Motor Corp (7272.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Arctic Cat Inc (ACAT.O), said margins rose 60 basis points in the quarter.

RAISES FORECAST

The company, which also makes snowmobiles and motorcycles, now expects to earn $3.85 to $4.00 per share for the full year, up from $3.65 to $3.80 it had earlier forecast. It revised its revenue-growth expectation to 10 percent to 13 percent from 5 percent to 8 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.88 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the first quarter, Polaris earned 85 cents a share on revenue of $673.8 million, easily beating analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company, which is valued at $5.01 billion, were up 7 percent at $77.99 in pre-market trade. They closed at $73.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)