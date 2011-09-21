Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announces that manslaughter charges will be filed against Fullerton police officer Corporal Jay Cicinelli, who was involved in a violent confrontation with mentally ill homeless man Kelly Thomas, 37, before his death, in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. Rackauckas is showing the taser Cicinelli used on Thomas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A taser is displayed after Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced that manslaughter charges will be filed against Fullerton police officer Corporal Jay Cicinelli, who used a taser on mentally ill homeless man Kelly Thomas, 37, before his death, in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police wait outside the District Attorney's office for information from a news conference on the investigation, in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. Two Fullerton, California policemen were charged on Wednesday in the death of Thomas, a homeless man who was beaten and shocked with a stun-gun in a violent altercation with officers in July, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, cheer outside the District Attorney's office as the police officers are charged in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kelly Thomas (L) stands next to his father Ron in this undated handout photo released to Reuters September 21, 2011. Two Fullerton, California policemen were charged on September 21, 2011 in the death of Kelly Thomas, a homeless man who was beaten and shocked with a stun-gun in a violent altercation with officers in July, prosecutors said. Thomas died five days later of injuries sustained in the confrontation. REUTERS/Thomas Family/Mardirossian & Associates/Handout

Ron Thomas, the father of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, receives a hug from a supporter outside the District Attorney's office as he waits for information from a news conference on the investigation in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. Two Fullerton, California policemen were charged on Wednesday in the death of Thomas, a homeless man who was beaten and shocked with a stun-gun in a violent altercation with officers in July, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ron Thomas, the father of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, talks to a reporter outside the District Attorney's office in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Melissa Pape is comforted by her mother Dana after hearing that police would be charged in the death of their step son Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, outside the District Attorney's office in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ron Thomas, the father of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless and schizophrenic who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, listens to news outside the District Attorney's office as he waits for information from a news conference on the investigation in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. Two Fullerton, California policemen were charged on Wednesday in the death of Thomas, a homeless man who was beaten and shocked with a stun-gun in a violent altercation with officers in July, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fullerton police officer Manuel Ramos (C) walks past Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (L) in an Orange County Superior courtroom in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Rodriguez/Pool

A supporter of Kelly Thomas, a 37-year-old homeless man who died in the custody of Fullerton county police, carries a sign with his picture outside the District Attorney's office in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fullerton police officer Corporal Jay Cicinelli attends his arraignment at an Orange County Superior courtroom in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Rodriguez/Pool

Fullerton police officers Manuel Ramos (R) and Corporal Jay Cicinelli sit during their arraignment at an Orange County Superior courtroom in Santa Ana, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Rodriguez/Pool

(Note strong language in ninth paragraph)

By Tori Richards

SANTA ANA, Calif Two Fullerton, California policemen were charged on Wednesday in the death of a homeless, schizophrenic man who was beaten and shocked with a Taser by officers during a confrontation in July.

Fullerton Police Officer Manuel Ramos was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Kelly Thomas in a videotaped altercation that touched off protests in the Southern California city.

Corporal Jay Cicinelli was charged with involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force in the July 5 incident, which left Thomas on life support at a hospital in Fullerton, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

He died five days later.

"The big shame about this case is that it didn't have to happen," Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in announcing the charges against Ramos and Cicinelli at a news conference in Santa Ana. "It could have been avoided. It never should have happened."

Ramos and Cicinelli surrendered to Orange County District Attorney's Office investigators on Wednesday morning, he said, and had been booked into custody. They were scheduled for an arraignment on the charges later on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramos faces a maximum of 15 years to life if he is found guilty at trial. Cicinelli faces up to four years behind bars if he is convicted.

Rackauckas said Ramos was familiar with Thomas and knew that the shirtless drifter posed "no risk" when he began questioning him over reports of vandalized cars near a Fullerton bus depot.

According to Rackauckas, Ramos, apparently angry that Thomas could not follow commands to sit on the ground with his legs outstretched, held up his fists and told the homeless man: "Now you see my fists? They are getting ready to F--- you up."

"That declaration was the turning point, the defining moment," Rackauckas said.

He said the incident turned violent after Thomas rose to his feet and took a few steps away, his hands raised defensively, and Ramos swung his baton, knocked him to the ground and began punching him in the ribs.

Ramos was joined by five other Fullerton police officers, including Cicinelli, who kneed Thomas in the head, shocked him four times with a Taser and struck him in the face eight times with the device, Rackauckas said.

The confrontation, part of which was caught on videotape by a camera at the bus depot, triggered calls for the resignation of Fullerton Police Chief Michael Sellers and members of the city council.

Sellers has since been granted medical leave.

(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton)