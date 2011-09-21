SANTA ANA, Calif Two California policemen were charged on Wednesday in the death of a schizophrenic homeless man who was beaten and repeatedly shocked with a Taser by officers in July.

The confrontation was caught on videotape by a surveillance camera at the bus depot and by two witnesses with cell phones.

Fullerton Police Officer Manuel Ramos was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the fatal confrontation with 37-year-old Kelly Thomas, which touched off a series of protests in the Southern California city.

Corporal Jay Cicinelli was charged with involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force for his role in the July 5 incident near a bus depot in Fullerton, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Thomas was left on life support following the beating and died of his injuries five days later.

"All people in this great country of ours have a constitutional right to be free from the imposition of unlawful and excessive force under color of law," Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in announcing the charges against Ramos and Cicinelli at a news conference in Santa Ana.

"That is the rule of law and we will proceed to enforce it," he said.

Rackauckas said he declined to file charges against four other Fullerton officers involved in the fatal altercation with Thomas due to a lack of evidence against them.

Ramos and Cicinelli, who are on paid leave, surrendered to Orange County District Attorney's Office investigators on Wednesday morning and later made a brief appearance in court.

Cincinelli, who is free on $25,000 bail, pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court for a hearing on November 4.

Arraignment for Ramos, who was being held on $1 million bond, was postponed until Monday. Thomas' father, Ron, urged the judge not to lower bail for Ramos at that hearing.

"Considering the horrible manner in which my son was murdered, considering the horrible events that have taken place, I can't imagine why you would even consider lowering the bail amount," Ron Thomas said.

Ramos, 37, faces a maximum of 15 years to life if he is found guilty at trial. Cicinelli, 39, faces up to four years behind bars if he is convicted.

Rackauckas said Ramos, a 10-year veteran of the Fullerton police department, was familiar with Thomas and knew that the shirtless drifter posed "no risk" when he began questioning him over reports of vandalized cars near a Fullerton bus depot.

When Thomas did not follow a command to sit with his legs outstretched, a "menacing" Ramos put on latex gloves, held up his fists and told the homeless man: "Now you see my fists? They are getting ready to f--- you up," Rackauckas said.

He said the incident turned violent after Thomas rose to his feet and took a few steps away, his hands raised defensively, and Ramos swung his baton, knocked him to the ground and began punching him in the ribs.

Ramos was joined by five other Fullerton police officers, including Cicinelli, who kneed Thomas in the head, shocked him four times with a Taser and struck him in the face eight times with the device as he screamed for help, Rackauckas said.

The videoptaped confrontation triggered calls for the resignation of Fullerton Police Chief Michael Sellers and members of the city council. Sellers has since been granted medical leave.

"It's heart-rending. It's hard to watch and listen to a person saying he's sorry, calling for his Dad, and asking for help. He seems to know it's over before it is," he said.

(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton and Peter Bohan)