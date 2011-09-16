NEW ORLEANS A federal judge sentenced two former New Orleans police officers to prison time on Thursday for their roles in the beating death of a handyman in 2005 and a subsequent cover-up of the crime.

The case is one of a handful of civil rights cases brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against New Orleans police during the last six years.

It follows the recent convictions of four former police officers for their roles in the shooting deaths of two unarmed civilians just days after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the wounding of four others. A fifth officer was also convicted in a years-long cover-up.

In the handyman case, former officer Melvin Williams was sentenced to nearly 22 years for violating the civil rights of Raymond Robair by beating him to death in the summer of 2005 and obstructing justice in the months that followed.

Matthew Dean Moore, then a rookie police officer who was working as Williams' partner, was sentenced to nearly six years for obstructing justice and making false statements to FBI agents investigating Robair's death.

"The New Orleans Police Department has been broken for some time, and this case shows just that," Thomas Perez, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

"I hope that today's sentences bring justice for the family of Raymond Robair and the entire community."

In addition to his prison term, Williams was ordered to pay $11,576 in restitution, and Moore was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to evidence presented at trial and at sentencing, Williams and Moore stopped Robair on a city street on the morning of July 30, 2005.

While Moore restrained Robair, Williams kicked Robair in the side and struck him repeatedly with a metal baton. Robair suffered fractured ribs and a ruptured spleen, injuries that triggered massive internal bleeding.

Williams and Moore transported Robair to Charity Hospital, where they falsely advised medical personnel that Robair was suffering from a drug overdose. Robair continued to bleed internally as hospital staff initially treated him as an overdose patient.

Robair was pronounced dead at Charity Hospital shortly after his arrival.

After Robair's death, a police report signed by Williams and Moore provided a false account of their interactions with Robair and hospital staff. According to the report, the officers saw an unidentified man clutch his chest and fall to the ground, so they took him to the hospital.

Robair's daughter and granddaughter testified at trial about the impact of his death on their community, in the historic Treme neighborhood of New Orleans.

"I'm really at a loss for words because this day has been coming for six years and to finally be here is overwhelming," Robair's daughter, Judonna Mitchell, told reporters outside the courthouse after the sentencing.

Lawyers for both defendants said they plan to appeal both the convictions and the sentencing of their clients.

Last spring the Justice Department released a scathing report on the workings of the New Orleans Police Department, itemizing dozens of areas where the department has not only failed to protect residents but also abused their rights in investigating crimes and pursuing criminals.

The department is expected to impose a consent decree, or court order, requiring the department to correct the systemic problems which have plagued it for decades.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)