OTTAWA Paramedics were called to the residence of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on the weekend, police and municipal officials said on Wednesday, but circumstances of the emergency, which did not involve Harper or his family, were unclear.

The Globe and Mail and other local media reported that an 18-year old girl was taken to the hospital for severe intoxication after a party at the residence, citing the Ottawa Paramedic Service. The legal drinking age in the province of Ontario is 19.

The Paramedic Service was not immediately available to confirm the reports and a spokeswoman for the City of Ottawa, which oversees the paramedics, said confidentiality prevented her from disclosing details.

"We can confirm that Ottawa Paramedic Services responded to a call for service on Sussex Drive in the early morning of Sunday, April 20," the spokeswoman said, referring to the official residence.

Neither the police nor the prime minister's office would comment on the reports of under-age drinking at the Harper home.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the paramedics' visit but said it was not involved in the case as its security detail at the residence was limited to protecting the prime minister, his family and the house.

"This was a medical call and not a police matter. It did not involve any of our protectees," said Lucy Shorey, spokeswoman for the RCMP.

Harper has two teenaged children - Benjamin, who turns 18 this year, and Rachel, who is younger.

