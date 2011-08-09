LONDON Aug 9 Cracks have appeared in the long-held belief that the euro zone's economic recovery will b e slow but steady, with a handful of economists polled by Reuters now expecting near stagnation until at least 2013.

Crashing stock markets, a ballooning sovereign debt crisis, signs of stalling growth and tightening monetary policy, have prompted a change of view among economists, who had clung to their forecast the euro zone economy would keep expanding modestly over the next six quarters.

In the August Reuters poll of around 50 economists, the median consensus for growth in 2012 slipped to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in a poll last month, although the growth forecast for this year stayed at 2.0 percent.

"The time has come to crystallize the looming downside risk confronting the Euroland economy into our baseline scenario," said James Shugg, senior economist at Westpac in London.

"It now seems inevitable that we will see a major sovereign credit event within the next few quarters, with huge implications for the banking sector, credit provision, economic activity and monetary policy."

The poll was conducted either side of news the European Central Bank (ECB) was ramping up its government bond purchases to support euro zone financial markets. The survey also straddled Monday's statement from Group of Seven finance ministers, who affirmed their commitment to keeping the world financial system stable.

Regardless, stocks kept falling on Tuesday and gold hit another record high, with investors dumping riskier assets in the fear that the rich world's economic prospect s are fast unraveling.

At 2.0 percent, the full-year euro zone growth forecast for 2011 was unchanged from July's survey. But for 2012, some 18 out of the 41 common respondents from both the Jul y and August surveys cut their growth forecast, while only one upgraded.

The cut in the median consensus for growth in 2012 to 1.6 percent roughly matches the midpoint of the European Central Bank's latest forecasts for next year of growth between 0.6 and 2.8 percent.

Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs), which have a good record of tracking economic growth, showed the private sectors

of France and Germany -- the two biggest economies in the euro zone -- slowing fast in July.

Coupled with plummeting activity in economies like Spain, Ireland and Greece, PMI compiler Markit said its July surveys were consistent with stagnation for the third quarter.

The poll showed quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.3 percent between July and September, with forecasts ranging between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent. Growth looks unlikely to pick up significantly from there until 2013 at the earliest.

As usual, economists were reluctant to forecast any negative figures for quarter-on-quarter growth.

In fact, there was not even one negative growth forecast out of the 180 data points that comprise all of the quarterly growth forecasts from the second quarter of this year to the end of 2012.

ECONOMISTS VS THE MARKET

While most economists still reckon the ECB will raise interest rates again this year, a growing minority see the central bank holding rates until next year, in line

with much more dovish money market expectations.

Indeed, a poll of money market traders on Monday showed a strong majority thought the ECB was wrong to have started hiking rates given the huge uncertainty created by the debt crisis -- compared with only around a quarter of economists asked the same question in a July 27 poll.

In the latest poll, 19 out of 52 saw the ECB holding rates at 1.5 percent until at least the end of the year -- a bigger proportion than the 17 out of 73 in the July 27 poll. They cited signs the euro zone economy is slowing fast.

"This may force the ECB to delay any further rise in interest rates, with the market actually pricing in a high probability of a cut in rates by the end

of this year," said Michael Crowley, senior economist at Bank of Ireland.

Rate strategists at RBS last week said it seemed that money markets were moving closer to pricing in the ECB's last hike in July as a rate policy error.

The poll also showed inflation moderating around the ECB's target ceiling of 2 percent midway through next year, broadly unchanged from July's results.

(Polling by Bangalore Polling Unit, Analysis by Shaloo Shrivastava and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Susan Fenton)