Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Videoconferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc PLCM.O reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as cost cuts, including workforce reductions, boosted margins.
The company posted a first-quarter loss of $4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $328.5 million, but also beat analysts' average expectation of $327.5 million.
Operating margin rose to 10.1 percent from 9.8 percent.
The company's headcount fell to 3,578 as of March 31, from 3,774 as of the end of December.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.