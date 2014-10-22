Video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc's PLCM.O quarterly profit and revenue beat the average analyst estimate, helped by a drop in expenses following job cuts.

Polycom shares were unchanged in extended trading, after initially rising as much as 7.4 percent, following the release of its results.

The company's total operating expenses fell 18 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Polycom, which has faced rising competition from Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O), had cut 6 percent of its workforce to reduce expenses early this year.

The company, which also makes teleconferencing and content-sharing hardware and software, forecast a fourth quarter profit of 11-13 cents per share on revenue of $342 million to $352 million.

It expects a profit of 21-23 cents per share, excluding items. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 22 cents per share on revenue of $349.12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported net income of $17 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 22 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $335.7 million from $336.5 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 19 cents per share on revenue of 334.9 million.

