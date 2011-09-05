INDIANAPOLIS A sport utility vehicle struck a pony cart carrying a group of Amish children on a rural northern Indiana road on Monday, killing one of the youngsters and injuring five others, police said.

The accident occurred at about 10 a.m. local time in Middlebury, according to Elkhart County Sheriff's Department patrol officer Ryan Huff. The female driver of the SUV was not injured, Huff said. The cart was being driven by one of the children.

The children are all under the age of 12, Huff said. The conditions of the five surviving children were not immediately available.

