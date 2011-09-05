INDIANAPOLIS A sport utility vehicle struck two horse-drawn carts carrying a group of Amish children on a rural northern Indiana road on Monday, killing one of the youngsters and injuring five others, police said.

The accident occurred at about 10 a.m. local time in Middlebury, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department patrol officer Ryan Huff.

A horse pulling two two-wheel carts ridden by six children was in a private drive and turned into the road just as the SUV was approaching, according to a press release from the sheriff's department. The SUV hit the horse and the first cart.

Jenna Miller, 10, who was riding in the first cart, was killed. The other children ranged in age from 4-10.

Four of the surviving children had "incapacitating" head injuries, while one complained of shoulder pain but declined medical treatment, according to the press release.

The female driver of the SUV, age 60, was not injured, Huff said. She was not cited for any violation or detained at the scene, according to the press release.

