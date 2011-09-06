INDIANAPOLIS A sport utility vehicle struck two horse-drawn carts carrying a group of Amish children on a rural northern Indiana road on Monday, killing two of the youngsters and injuring four others, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 10 a.m. local time in Middlebury, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department patrol officer Ryan Huff.

A horse pulling a pair of two-wheel carts ridden by six children was in a private drive and turned into the road just as the SUV was approaching, according to a press release from the sheriff's department. The SUV hit the horse and the first cart.

Jenna Miller, 10, who was riding in the first cart, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second, 7-year-old girl, Jolisa Miller, died after being airlifted to a nearby hospital, the Allen County coroner's office confirmed Monday night.

The other four children ranged in age from 4 to 10. Three had "incapacitating" head injuries, while one complained of shoulder pain but declined medical treatment, police said.

The 60-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured, Huff said. She was not cited for any violation or detained at the scene, according to the press release.

(Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Bohan)