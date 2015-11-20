A priest and altar boys arrive to celebrate Catholic mass on Sunday, with a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis to the right, inside the Holy Family Minor Basilica parish, the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Nairobi, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A young Christian man sits in front of Saint Joseph Cathedral during Sunday mass in Bambari, Central African Republic, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Archbishop of Bangui, Dieudonne Nzapalainga (C), stands next to followers after conducting Sunday mass in a temporary church at a camp for internally displaced people near Bangui airport in the Central African Republic, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A woman walks past a section of Mogadishu Cathedral that was built by Italian authorities, in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Angola's historic Church of Our Lady of Conception, also known as the Sanctuary of Mama Muxima, sits on the banks of the Kwanza river, in Muxima, Angola November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Herculano Corarado

Catholic faithful pray in front of a cross of Jesus Christ erected by a roadside in Kakoge, north of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A woman stands in front of posters of Pope Francis at the Martyrs of Uganda church in Bamako, Mali, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

JOHANNESBURG From the dusty southern reaches of the Sahara to the lush uplands of central Angola, the Roman Catholic church is on the move in Africa, a continent that may be home to as many as half a billion Catholics by the middle of the century.

Since 1980, the number of Catholics in Africa has risen more than three-fold - to nearly 200 million by 2012 - according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), a unit affiliated with Washington's Georgetown University.

Its success is not purely a function of Africa's high birth rates and gradually increasing life expectancy.

CARA estimates that over that same period, the proportion of Catholics in Africa's population rose to 18.6 percent from 12.5 percent.

It is with such numbers in mind that Pope Francis makes his first papal visit to the continent this month, stopping off in Kenya, Uganda and Central African Republic, a deeply impoverished country where dozens of people have been killed in clashes this year between Christians and Muslims.

However, numbers alone do not tell the whole story.

In cities, towns and villages across sub-Saharan Africa, where worshippers gather in venues as diverse as an ornate cathedral in Nairobi to a roadside cross on the outskirts of Kampala, the Catholic church is facing serious competition.

Besides Islam - now the religion of almost one in three Africans - it is coming up against a host of Pentecostalist and evangelical churches fitting into Africans' love of music, dance and free-form self-expression.

In many instances, the relatively staid and rigid nature of established Christian churches, both Roman Catholic and Anglican, are of limited appeal to Africa's overwhelmingly young church-going population, experts say.

"These (evangelical) churches are quite good at tapping into traditional African sensitivities of giving expression to whatever you feel in a very bubbly manner," said Christo Lombaard, a professor of Christian spirituality at the University of South Africa in Pretoria.

"They're not like these very staid churches that I grew up with."

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)