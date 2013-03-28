Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario Auerlio Poli, 65, of the Argentine diocese of Santa Rosa to succeed him as archbishop of Buenos Aires, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, was archbishop of the Argentine capital until his election as pope on March 13.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.