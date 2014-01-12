VATICAN CITY Pope Francis said on Sunday he will elevate 19 prelates from 12 different nations to the rank of cardinal on February 22, his first appointments to the elite group of men who can one day elect his successor.

Sixteen of the new cardinals are under 80 and will have the right to vote to choose a successor. Three will be made cardinal emeritus, without voting rights, for their service to the church.

The following will be cardinals with voting rights:

1. Archbishop Pietro Parolin, Italian, Vatican Secretary of State.

2. Archbishop Lorenzo Baldisseri, Italian, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops.

3. Archbishop Gerhard Ludwig Muller, German, head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

4. Archbishop, Beniamino Stella, Italian, head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy.

5. Archbishop Vincent Nichols, British, Archbishop of Westminster.

6. Archbishop Leopoldo José Brenes Solórzano, Nicaraguan, Archbishop of Managua.

7. Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, Canadian, Archbishop of Quebec.

8. Archbishop Jean-Pierre Kutwa, Ivorian, Archbishop of Abidjan

9. Archbishop Orani João Tempesta, Brazilian, Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro.

10. Archbishop Gualtiero Bassetti, Italian, Archbishop of Perugia.

11. Archbishop Mario Aurelio Poli, Argentine, Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

12. Archbishop Andrew Yeom Soo Jung, Korean, Archbishop of Seoul.

13. Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati Andrello, Chilean, Archbishop of Santiago.

14. Archbishop Philippe Nakellentuba Ouédraogo, from Burkina Faso, Archbishop of Ouagadougou

15. Archbishop Orlando B. Quevedo, Filipino, Archbishop of Cotabato.

16. Archbishop Chibly Langlois, Haitian, Archbishop of Les Cayes.

The following will be cardinal emeritus, without voting rights:

1. Monsignor Loris Francesco Capovilla, Italian, who was secretary to Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958-1963 and called the Second Vatican Council.

2. Archbishop Fernando Sebastián Aguilar, Spanish, Archbishop emeritus of Pamplona.

3. Monsignor Kelvin Edward Felix, from Saint Lucia, Archbishop emeritus of Castries.

