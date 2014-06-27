Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
VATICAN CITY The Vatican said on Friday there was no cause for alarm over the health of Pope Francis after he suddenly canceled a visit to a Rome hospital.
The Vatican's chief spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said the pope would resume his normal activities on Saturday morning.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Andrew Roche)
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.