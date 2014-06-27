Pope Francis looks on during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY The Vatican said on Friday there was no cause for alarm over the health of Pope Francis after he suddenly canceled a visit to a Rome hospital.

The Vatican's chief spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said the pope would resume his normal activities on Saturday morning.

