A general view of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 23, 2013. Pope Benedict XVI will lead his last Sunday Angelus on February 24 in Saint Peter's Square before stepping down. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Pope Benedict XVI (R) speaks to Cardinals during the closing day of the Spiritual Exercises at the Vatican February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict, speaking in his last Sunday address before his resignation, said he was following God's wishes and that he was not abandoning the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope, addressing tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, also said he would continue to serve and love the Church by praying and meditating after his historic abdication on Thursday. He said God had called him "to climb the mountain".

(Reporting By Philip Pullella and Naomi O'Leary)