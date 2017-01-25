Pope Francis meets actor Arnold Schwarzenegger during Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican January 25, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger swapped the stresses of the "The New Celebrity Apprentice" boardroom for the serenity of Vatican City on Wednesday as he attended Pope Francis' weekly general audience with his girlfriend Heather Milligan.

In a dark suit and green tie, the 69-year-old Austrian-born actor and former U.S. politician and Milligan watched Pope Francis as he did readings and then offered blessings.

Schwarzenegger, who served two terms as California governor after making his name in Hollywood hits including "Conan the Barbarian", recently succeeded U.S. President Donald Trump as host of the reality TV competition "Apprentice" series.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Louise Ireland)