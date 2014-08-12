Pope Francis speaks as he leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VATICAN CITY On his way to South Korea, Pope Francis will get a rare opportunity to directly address China's leadership as he flies over the country, whose communist government does not allow Catholics to recognize his authority.

The pope, who leaves Rome on Wednesday, always sends telegrams to the leaders of countries as he passes through their airspace. The routine messages rarely make news, but this time there is keen expectation for what the pope will say to China.

The fact that he is being allowed to cross Chinese airspace at all - Pope John Paul II had to skirt it in his tours of Asia - is seen as a positive, if small, step forward, in the often-fraught relations between the Vatican and China.

"This is a sign of detente, for sure," said Father Bernardo Cevellera, head of the Rome-based AsiaNews agency and a specialist in the Catholic Church in China. "But the real miracle would be if (Chinese President) Xi Jinping responds with his own telegram, and what he says".

The Vatican has had no formal relations with China since shortly after the Communist party took power in 1949. The Catholic Church in China is divided into two communities: an "official" Church known as the "Patriotic Association" answerable to the party, and an underground Church that swears allegiance only to the pope in Rome. The most contentious issue between them is which side gets to name bishops.

"The Holy See favors a respectful and constructive dialogue with authorities to find a solution to the problems that limit the complete practising of the faith by Catholics and to guarantee an atmosphere of real religious freedom," the Vatican's number two, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, told an Italian Catholic magazine.

The Vatican has been sending olive branches to China for decades, but a major stumbling block is the Holy See's continued recognition of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

RECONCILIATION

The Argentine pope leaves Rome for South Korea on Wednesday afternoon, and during the six-day trip he will hold a "Mass for Peace and Reconciliation" in the Myeong-dong cathedral in Seoul, the capital.

The two Koreas have been divided since the Korean war, which left millions of families separated. The south and the reclusive, communist north have been at a near-constant standoff since the 1953 armistice.

Officials of the Catholic Church in South Korea, which counts about 10 percent of the population of 50 million, said they had asked the north to send a delegation to a papal Mass, but the north said they could not "for various reasons".

North Korea officially espouses freedom of religion but effectively bans it, keeping some churches open for foreign residents and tourists. The number of Catholics in North Korea is not clear, but most are believed to be elderly people who were born before the war that left the peninsula divided.

The six-day visit, whose main purpose is for the pope to preside at a gathering of Asian Catholic youth, is the third international trip by Francis since his election in March 2013 and the first by a pontiff to Asia since 1999.

Francis is due to visit Asia again in January when he travels to Sri Lanka and the Philippines, underscoring the importance the Vatican attaches to an area with great potential for growth in Catholicism.

The Catholic Church in South Korea is a vibrant community, growing at a rate of about 100,000 new members a year, most of them adult converts.

