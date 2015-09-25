A banner welcoming Pope Francis hangs from St. John the Baptist Church, in advance of the pontiff's arrival tomorrow, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

PHILADELPHIA Philadelphia leaders are anticipating an economic boost from the up to 1.5 million visitors expected for Pope Francis' visit this weekend, but skeptics say hopes for a big windfall are overblown.

Democratic Mayor Michael Nutter said this week the pope's visit and the four-day World Meeting of Families, a Catholic gathering, is expected to generate $419 million for the local economy, almost all from the pope.

Pope Francis, spiritual head of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, arrives on Saturday. A public mass scheduled for the central Benjamin Franklin Parkway is expected to draw more than a million worshippers.

"This pope is like the biggest rock star in the universe; that's how this city is set up right now," said Nana Goldberg, owner of the family-run I. Goldberg Army and Navy clothing store.

She had a wait-and-see mentality for weekend sales. "Everybody's on pins and needles," Goldberg said.

The flood of visitors to see the pope on the last stop of his six-day U.S. visit has brought downtown hotel occupancy to more than 90 percent, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported this week, citing the local hotels association.

Restaurants and bars have launched a series of food and drink specials around the pope's visit. Food outlet DiBruno Brothers, for example, is offering an "epiphany sandwich" of beef, cheese, tomatoes and romaine with chimichurri sauce on focaccia.

Asked if there was a drop in business because of security measures, Nutter said: “I think different businesses will be affected in a number of different ways but there are a ton of them who are excited about this weekend.”

Fences and metal detectors have been set up and swaths of central Philadelphia have been designated secure zones, restricting traffic and pedestrians. Schools, courts and city government have closed.

Robert Baumann, an economics professor at Holy Cross University in Worcester, Massachusetts, said the business gains from a high-profile event like the pope's visit almost always were minor.

Philadelphia's estimates of a pope-fueled windfall are "grossly inflated," said Baumann, who has studied the economic impact of such events as Super Bowls, Olympic Games and World Cups.

"They usually come in at about a tenth of the estimate," at most, he said.

Baumann said that event organizers tended to look at the gross amount that comes in without factoring in added costs and the slowdown from snarled traffic and security hassles.

Philadelphia estimates that the pope's visit will cost $12 million and World Meeting, which is holding its gathering in conjunction with the pope's trip, has agreed to pay those costs.

