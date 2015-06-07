Pope Francis is seen before a private audience with Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Vatican June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Angelo Carconi/Pool

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has asked reporters who don't pray to at least send him "good vibrations".

The pope always asks people to pray for him but he put a new twist on the request as he was leaving a meeting with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Sunday.

He turned to reporters and joked in Spanish: "Pray for me, and if some of you can't pray because you are not believers, send me good vibrations".

