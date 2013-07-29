Pope Francis talks with journalists as he flies back Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

ROME Pope Francis said the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women priests is "definitive" although he would like them to have more leadership roles in its administration and pastoral activities.

The pope, speaking to reporters on Sunday night aboard the plane taking him home from a week-long visit to Brazil, said "the Church has spoken and says no ... that door is closed."

It was the first time he had spoken in public on the issue of women priests.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody)