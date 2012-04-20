Popular Inc (BPOP.O), Puerto Rico's largest lender, earned more from its core lending business in the first quarter and said it was more optimistic about economic growth in the U.S. territory, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent in morning trade.

The bank, which also operates in mainland United States, said its net interest margin rose to 4.27 percent, from 4.15 percent last year.

"They had an increase in their yields on their covered loans portfolio... They've done a real good job of lowering those deposit costs, which have also boosted the margin," Sandler O'Neil analyst Michael Sarcone said.

The bank reported net income of $48.4 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $10.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell 2 percent to $337.6 million.

The parent of Banco Popular maintained its full-year net income forecast of $185 million to $200 million.

"Economic environment in Puerto Rico seems to be stabilizing, but while we are not expecting any significant economic growth in the near future, the micro environment is definitely better today than last year," Chief Executive Richard Carrion said on a conference call.

Puerto Rico was badly hit during the downturn as it faced slowdowns in both manufacturing and tourism, which form a large part of its economy.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 45 percent of their value since touching a high of $3.30 last April, were trading at $1.91 on Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)