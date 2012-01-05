Two former police officers for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are suing the agency for canceling their lifetime free passes for bridge and tunnel tolls.

The two former officers, who both retired from the Port Authority and are both now lawyers, filed separate complaints in New Jersey's Superior Court. Both lawsuits accuse the authority of unilaterally revoking a contractual right that was promised when the plaintiffs were first hired decades ago

One complaint, filed by Thomas Westfield in Superior Court in Morris County, seeks class-action status.

The other complaint, filed by Michael Shuhala in Superior Court in Bergen County, does not seek class-action status, but notes that approximately 400 other retirees also plan legal action. The suit, filed on Friday, said Shuhala stands to lose a benefit that would be worth roughly $57,000 if he lives another 21 years.

The Port Authority is under pressure to reel in costs, and the lawsuits could become grist in the national political tug of war over whether public employees have been granted too many benefits at the expense of taxpayers.

Shuhala, in a telephone interview, said it was the principle, not the money, that prompted him to sue.

"What happens next? Do they attack life insurance benefits? Do they attack the health insurance benefits? Do they attack the pension benefits?" he asked.

The lawsuits say the retirees expected the authority to provide a lifetime of free passes at its facilities, including bridges, tunnels and parking lots at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.

But in November 2010, the authority's Board of Commissioners voted to stop providing the privilege.

Referring to the Port Authority, the lawsuit Westfield filed on December 22 in Morris County, said, "Defendant knew, or should have known, that retirees, and prospective retirees relied upon the Port Authority's inducement."

The Port Authority's executive director, Pat Foye, in a statement called the battle "offensive."

"I have asked the New York State Tax and Finance Department and the New Jersey Division of Taxation to determine whether the 400 plaintiffs owe taxes, interest and penalties for this tangible benefit that was never a lifetime promise," Foye said in the statement

The agency had defended the benefit cut earlier this week. "The agency will be looking for other compensation and benefits that can and should be reined in, on top of big cost-saving measure like creative financing and prioritization of capital projects," it said in a statement.

The Morris County case is Thomas Westfield et al v. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Superior Court of New Jersey, Morris County, No. 3458-11. The Bergen County case is Michael Shuhala v. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Bergen County, No. 199-12.

For Westfield et al: Thomas Westfield, Esq.

For Shuhala: Michael Shuhala, Esq.

For the authority: Not immediately known

(Reporting by Jennifer Golson; Editing by Leslie Adler)