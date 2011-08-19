NEW YORK Motorists and commuters will pay higher tolls and fares, starting in September, on some major New York City crossings and a commuter line, under a revised plan approved on Friday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The increases, however, will be smaller than earlier proposed by the agency.

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, who together run the agency that also is rebuilding the World Trade Center complex, on Thursday demanded that the bi-state agency's board lower the fare and toll hikes that it originally planned.

As a result, motorists with electronic E-Z Pass cards next month will pay an extra $1.50, not the $4 hike the Port Authority had proposed in early August, which would have raised the fares to $12 from $8 in peak hours.

The toll will rise 75 cents a year each December from 2012 to 2015. Drivers who pay in cash would be hit with a $2 penalty -- plus the same increase.

The $1.75 base fare on the PATH train that links New Jersey and Manhattan will rise 25 cents a year for four years. The Port Authority had proposed hiking it by $1.

Stung by scathing criticism of excess overtime, overly rich compensation and pension benefits and huge cost-overruns at some projects, including the World Trade Center, the two governors have demanded that the Port Authority undertake a comprehensive audit.

The agency has about $14 billion of debt, which helps pay for its capital projects.

Chairman David Samson on Friday revealed how much the Port Authority will spend on some projects, including $6 billion to finish the World Trade Center rebuilding, and $1 billion to raise the Bayonne Bridge's roadway so that the next generation of bigger ships can sail under it. The 1931 bridge connects Bayonne, New Jersey to New York's Staten Island.

Another $1.5 billion will be spent to rebuild the 1928 Goethals Bridge, which links Elizabeth, New Jersey with Staten Island.

And $700 million will be spent to replace suspension cables on the 80-year old George Washington Bridge, the world's busiest crossing, and $100 million to fix the 1937 Lincoln Tunnel helix, which funnels motorists into this crossing.

(Editing by Andrea Ricci)