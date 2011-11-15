NEW YORK Plans to build a soaring office tower atop a midtown Manhattan's bus terminal snagged again after a Chinese investor in the Vornado Realty Trust project dropped out, Tuesday's New York Times said.

The bus terminal is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and an authority spokesman declined comment ahead of a midday board meeting. A Vornado spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The proposed building was one of the long-term projects Vornado has undertaken. The Paramus, New Jersey-based company is one of two builders redeveloping the James A. Farley Post Office, renamed the Moynihan Station, about 10 blocks south of the Port Authority bus terminal. It also owns the Pennsylvania Hotel, which it had originally planned to demolish and build a headquarters for Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America Corp.

The Port Authority's finances have been strained by redeveloping the World Trade Center site and leasing the midtown bus terminal to a developer could have given it a boost.

In July, the Chinese investor, the controlling shareholder of SOHO China Ltd, said it was considering a New York investment. The paper said it instead opted to invest in Park Avenue Plaza, a 45-story skyscraper at 299 Park Avenue.

Vornado had been counting on it for a $600 million investment, the Times said.

