LISBON Portugal's painful austerity demanded by the terms of an EU/IMF bailout is paying off by increasing investor confidence and the country has to keep meeting its goals amid a worsening European crisis, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

Speaking to parliament, he said sticking to the tough fiscal targets of the 78-billion-euro bailout is the only way to shield Portugal from any contagion at a time when Greece's weekend election may decide whether Athens stays in the euro zone.

"I am very determined about executing the program and fulfilling our commitments. This is the only way to defend Portugal and Portuguese and prevent situations that some other countries are going through from getting to Portugal," he said, calling the wider European scenario "extremely adverse".

Earlier this month, Portugal passed the fourth quarterly evaluation of its compliance with the bailout terms. Its lenders said it was on track to meeting this year's ambitious budget deficit goal of 4.5 percent growth in gross domestic product despite some serious challenges like soaring unemployment.

After hiking taxes and slashing spending, the country is going through its worst recession since the 1970s.

But Passos Coelho said Portugal was on the right path and structural reforms being carried out will allow the country to return to sustainable growth.

"The path taken by the government has produced very useful effects for Portugal. It is good for Portugal to be seen as the country that does what it promised. At a time of general uncertainty ... Portugal is viewed today with respect and external credibility," he said.

While Spanish and Italian bond yields hit record highs this week, Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 10.6 percent from over 11 percent a week ago, far below January's record of over 17 percent. Portugal is still the second most risky country in the euro zone after Greece in terms of bond yields.

Passos Coelho also said the government was renegotiating heavily-criticized public-private partnership contracts in the infrastructure area signed by the previous government, aiming to reduce surcharges to be paid by the state by 30 percent.

The renegotiation should save 4.5 billion euros over the contracts' lifespan of up to 30 years.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; editing by Stephen Nisbet)