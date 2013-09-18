LISBON Portugal's ruling Social Democrats criticized the IMF for hypocrisy on Wednesday for seeking further fast budget cuts in the bailed-out country after giving a broader warning about the dangers of too much austerity.

Portugal's lenders from the European Union and International Monetary Fund started a review of its bailout on Monday.

Portuguese officials have asked them to further relax a target for next year's budget deficit so as not to compromise a fledgling economic recovery, but so far the creditors do not seem inclined to do so.

"An IMF report shows an apparent concern about excessive austerity," Social Democrat spokesman Marco Antonio Costa said.

"What I see is an institutional hypocrisy on behalf of the IMF, because there are reports underlining their concern, but then at the negotiating table ... their attitude shows little flexibility."

IMF staff said in a paper on Tuesday that "speed limits" on consolidation might be needed even for countries battling to retain investor confidence, to avoid crimping growth so much that efforts to cut debt are counter-productive.

But the paper, which sums up lessons learned about fiscal policy from the global financial crisis, said the evidence is inconclusive and that countries that have lost the confidence of bond investors may have no choice but to cut their debt quickly.

Under the terms of its 2011 bailout, Portugal must slash its budget deficit to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from last year's 6.4 percent and then to 4 percent in 2014.

Business leaders and unions say budget cuts worth over 4 billion euros needed to hit next year's target risk throwing the economy back into recession, from which it emerged last quarter.

Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas, a member of the CDS-PP junior coalition party, has said the government will at least try to convince the creditors to ease the 2014 goal, which was relaxed for a second time in March, to 4.5 percent of GDP.

The opposition Socialists argue that budget cuts need to be suspended and want the target set at 5 percent.

Portugal's economy grew in the second quarter after 10 straight quarters of declines, but is still expected to shrink about 2 percent over the whole of this year.

