LISBON Knowing all too well that Portugal is the next weak link in the euro zone, the Portuguese are watching every twist and turn of the crisis in Athens with attention bordering on obsession.

While many are fearful and pessimistic, there is also a growing resolve to avoid making the same mistakes as Athens and to shield Portugal from contagion. That could be crucial if, as many economists predict, Greece defaults on its debts.

"We have a lot of work to make up for past mistakes and now have to roll up our sleeves and get to it or we will fall into Greece's situation," said Manuel dos Santos, a 59-year-old restaurant owner in Lisbon.

Portugal was the third euro zone country, after Greece and Ireland, to seek a bailout. It received 78 billion euros from the European Union and IMF in May as its bond yields rose sharply.

The new center-right Social Democrat government has launched sweeping spending cuts and tax hikes to meet budget goals set out in the bailout plan. That has led to a deep recession, expected to last at least into next year.

Ireland's prospects appear to be improving, with its bond rates falling. That leaves Portugal as the last bailout country struggling to decisively distance itself from Greece.

Not a day goes by without a warning of contamination from Greece by a leading politician, newspaper editorials or television shows.

"What we are seeing in Greece could very well be a preview of what may happen in Portugal," Bruno Proenca, executive director of business daily Diario Economico, wrote this week.

Proenca wrote that a "vicious cycle" of austerity followed by a deeper recession, requiring more budget cuts like in Greece, is a major risk that has to be avoided at all costs.

Elements of that cycle are already taking place -- a shortfall in this year's budget accounts has led to additional austerity measures, including a one-off 50 percent tax on year-end bonuses, that is likely to hit consumption next year.

BLAME

The government should detail next year's budget in coming days. The Bank of Portugal has warned more fiscal moves will be necessary to meet bailout goals. [ID:nS8E7JQ00S]

"I think we have ourselves to blame for arriving at this situation, not Greece," said Gloria Soares, a 51-year-old health sector worker in Lisbon.

"However, from now on, what is happening in Greece can perfectly be repeated here. We can turn into copycats, the situation is worsening and violence could become a reality."

There have been no major strikes in Portugal and only peaceful street rallies. Political analyst Marina Costa Lobo said the Portuguese had no tradition of mass social protest.

There is also broad political consensus for deep economic reform, partly because it was the opposition Socialist Party that sought the bailout while still at the helm, meaning both main political parties support the necessary austerity.

"I think there is a clear conscience of the great risks that exist, that we need to escape what is happening in Greece," said Costa Lobo.

Economic hardship is growing. Unemployment is 12.1 percent, its highest since the 1980s.

"Greece is going to cause more problems here," said Goretti Ribeiro, 61, who runs an inn in a picturesque mountain village. "I think we are still going to suffer more because of the domino effect."

(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Liete Couto; editing by Andrew Roche)