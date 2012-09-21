LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised on Friday to listen to the nation, suggesting he could soften planned tax hikes which have sparked the worst backlash to austerity since the country received a bailout last year.

The tax rise has undermined previous reluctant acceptance of austerity, sparking large protests and increasing pressure on the government as it strives to meet the strict conditions of the bailout.

"We are not deaf to the difficulties faced by the country," Passos Coelho told parliament.

Portugal has entered its worst recession since the 1970s as it labors under sweeping tax rises and spending cuts, with the centre-right government's popularity slumping to an all-time low after it announced the tax changes.

The government said on September 7 it would raise social security contributions for all workers to 18 percent from 11 percent in 2013 at the same time that it said it would cut the same tax for companies.

In the first parliamentary debate since the summer break, Passos Coelho refused to say whether he would actually reverse the measures, saying only that he is committed to talking to unions and businesses. On Monday he will meet with them for more talks on the measure, which has broken a previous political consensus in Portugal behind the bailout.

"We know that we are resolving problems, but we have the humility to recognize that the difficulties faced by people are very big and we know that Portugal's adjustment is not over at the end of the year," Passos Coelho said.

The crisis has prompted President Anibal Cavaco Silva to call a meeting on Friday night of his council of state -- a consultative body gathering senior political figures.

Opposition Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro told parliament the government had been "incompetent with the budget" in reaching a point where more austerity measures are necessary. The government had previously hoped the adjustment would have borne fruit by now, but the recession will now extend into 2013.

"Now you promise more austerity for more time," said Seguro.

The head of Portugal's third largest private bank, Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), said on Friday rising political tension could hinder the country's planned return to debt markets next year.

"The greatest risk on the horizon is Portugal's political situation," BPI chief executive Fernando Ulrich told Reuters. "This is my gravest concern, to see if the political and social situation worsens or eases."

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)