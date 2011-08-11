LISBON Representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund will wrap up the first review of Portugal's bailout program on Friday, a European Commission source told Reuters on Thursday.

"The mission ends tomorrow as scheduled with a news briefing expected at the end. There are no problems, just a few operating issues left," the source said.

The Portuguese government is holding a weekly cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The mission, which had been expected to work in Lisbon for two weeks after starting on August 1, will decide whether to disburse the second tranche of the 78-billion-euro bailout agreed in May.

Analysts do not expect any problems and local media have said everything indicated the new center-right government, which took over in June backed up by a comfortable parliament majority, has passed the first test with the troika.

Under the terms of the deal, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP this year, apply spending cuts, tax hikes and kick off privatizations and structural reforms, especially in the labor market. The deficit has to be gradually reduced to 3 percent in 2013.

