LISBON Representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund will wrap up the first review of Portugal's bailout program on Friday and hold a news briefing, the European Commission said on Thursday.

A government source also told Reuters that Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar would earlier present additional spending cuts the government had said were necessary to cover a budget slippage it inherited from the previous administration.

The European Commission said the "troika" will hold a one-hour news conference at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT). It will be preceded by Gaspar's statement at 0800 GMT.

The mission, which had been expected to work in Lisbon for two weeks after starting on August 1, will decide whether to disburse the second tranche of the 78-billion-euro bailout agreed in May.

Analysts do not expect any problems and local media have said everything indicated the new center-right government, which took over in June backed up by a comfortable parliament majority, has passed the first test with the troika.

A European Commission source told Reuters earlier the review was being finalised and "there are no problems."

Under the terms of the deal, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year, apply spending cuts and tax hikes and kick off privatisations and structural reforms, especially in the labor market. The deficit has to be reduced to 3 percent of GDP in 2013.

The government said last month it discovered a slippage worth around two billion euros, part of which would be covered by the already announced extraordinary tax on year-end salary bonuses, while some one billion euros would have to come from additional spending cuts, yet to be specified.

The government, which spent most of Thursday in a weekly cabinet meeting, had previously said it planned to announce a spending cut plan in early September, but a source said the minister would present some cuts on Friday.

Whatever the outcome of the review, it is likely to be overshadowed by the recent deterioration in the European debt crisis, fears of recession in Europe and the United States and the stock market rout.

Portugal is already in a recession and its economy is expected to contract more than 2 percent this year. An economic slowdown in Europe and elsewhere abroad is likely to exacerbate Portugal's woes, making it tougher for Western Europe's poorest country to meet its bailout targets.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mike Peacock and James Dalgleish)