LISBON Portuguese banks, whose stocks have been hammered by the country's debt crisis and their own troubles with obtaining financing, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to hostile takeovers, securities market watchdog CMVM warned.

In its risk assessment report published on its web site late Thursday, the regulator said the market value of banks' shares had dropped at rates higher than the market's average volatility levels "signaling increasing market risk, on top of mounting credit and counterparty risk."

The banks' overdependence on European Central Bank's emergency liquidity lines and an economic recession in Portugal that entails a deterioration of asset quality have also impacted share valuations, it said.

"All these issues have a bearing on Portuguese banks' ability to weather the financial and economic crisis, making them also more vulnerable to hostile takeovers," CMVM said, without elaborating on where takeover attempts may come from.

It said the Portuguese banking sector was facing "a delicate period," with funding and economic problems exacerbating credit,

market risk and contagion risks in a "in a vicious circle," at a time when banks also have to boost their capital buffers in line with demand by European authorities.

Portugal, which is implementing tough austerity measures under a 78 billion euros EU/IMF bailout, is facing its worst recession since the chaotic return to democracy in 1974

The top listed banks are Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS and Banco BPI (BBPI.LS). BCP, the largest listed bank by assets, lost 75 percent of its share value last year.

Portuguese banks have been squeezed out of the interbank funding market since mid-2010, long before the euro zone crisis spread to affect many other European lenders in a similar way, and have relied on ECB funding since.

The CMVM added that although the banks' weighting in the Portuguese stock market has been decreasing, banks still account for near 12 percent of the PSI20 .PSI20 market capitalization, and their market performance impacts the performance of the Portuguese securities market overall.

"PSI20 historic volatility is currently at a 34 percent peak level. From a market risk perspective these figures require close monitoring and concern," it said.

The CMVM also expressed concern over data suggesting growing use of algorithmic trading, with a large portion of orders failing to translate into actual trades - a situation it said needed to be closely monitored.

