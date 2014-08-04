Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Sunday that Portugal's planned 4.9 billion euro ($6.58 billion) rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) BES.L was in line with EU state aid rules.
"The adoption of this resolution measure is adequate to restore confidence in financial stability and to ensure the continuity of services and avoid potential adverse systemic effects," the Commission said in a statement.
The Commission said a disorderly resolution of BES could have created a serious disturbance in the Portugues economy and that the creation of a temporary credit institution, holding deposits, senior debt and most of the assets, was a suitable remedy.
To limit market distortions, the latter's new business would be limited, it said.
($1 = 0.7450 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.