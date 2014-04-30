LISBON Portugal's government expects to have room to start reversing public sector salary cuts from 2015 while maintaining its budget deficit reduction targets after the end of its international bailout next month.

In its budget strategy guidelines for 2014-18, the government reaffirmed on Wednesday its ambitious deficit targets for this year and next, adding a few minor revenue-boosting measures and reshaping some other steps to address possible objections by the constitutional court.

It plans to increase the top value-added tax rate to 23.25 percent from 23 percent from next year, which will help finance the pension system. It will also raise social security contributions for workers to 11.2 percent from 11 percent.

Revenue measures should cover just over 500 million euros of a total budget consolidation of about 1.4 billion euros set for 2015. The rest will come from spending cuts in ministries and the public sector.

Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the planned partial reversal of salary cuts in the public sector, which amounted to 2.5-12 percent as part of austerity measures under Portugal's bailout, would still depend on the country's progress in putting its finances on a healthy footing.

"Portugal still spends more than (the wealth) it generates. We have to follow the path (of deficit cuts), all the Portuguese know all too well the costs of budget indiscipline," she said.

The plan, which is yet to be examined by Brussels, was announced after meetings with representatives of Portugal's lenders from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund who are in Lisbon conducting the final review of the country's performance under its bailout.

The government said it would decide by Monday on whether to request a precautionary European loan after the bailout ends or go it alone, as Ireland did when it exited its bailout last year.

Portugal's international bailout, which dictated painful austerity measures over the past three years, ends next month, but the country still has to cut the budget deficit to 4 percent of GDP this year and to 2.5 percent in 2015. It is also bound by the EU fiscal pact calling for ever lower deficits after that.

The government confirmed its economic growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year, and expected growth to speed up slightly to 1.7 percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017 and 2018. The economy started to recover from its worst recession since the 1970s last year.

The government also lowered its forecast for the unemployment rate for this year to 15.4 percent, from 15.7 percent previously, and projected gradual declines in the jobless rate to 13.2 percent in 2018.

(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)