LISBON Portugal Telecom was hit on Friday by a cyber attack but no services were impacted, a spokeswoman for the company said.

"We were the target of an attack, like what is happening in all of Europe, a large scale-attack, but none of our services were affected," a Portugal Telecom spokeswoman told Reuters.

Portugal Telecom was taking all measures necessary, together with national authorities, to resolve the situation, she said.

In neighboring Spain, the government said on Friday a large number of companies had been attacked by cyber criminals who infected computers with malicious software known as "ransomware."

A spokesman at Portugal's judicial police said he had no information on the cyber attacks.

Energy firm Energias de Portugal, Portugal's largest company, cut access to the internet on its network as a precaution to the attacks registered in Europe, said a spokesman for the company. He said no problems had been registered on its systems.

(Reporting By Patricia Rua and Axel Bugge)