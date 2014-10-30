Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho arrives for a conference on jobs, between Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European partners, in Milan October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

LISBON The collapse of the Espirito Santo banking family's business empire will not keep Portugal's economy from growing 1.5 percent next year, as forecast, but probably will keep it from expanding any further, the Portuguese prime minister said on Thursday.

"Various adverse scenarios of that impact applied to public accounts put the growth within the central projection, and the government sees no reason to revise it," Pedro Passos Coelho told parliament during discussions of the 2015 budget.

He acknowledged the problems at Espirito Santo Group will have negative consequences, "which means that if it wasn't for this problem, we could possibly grow more and have more jobs".

The bankruptcy of the group under a mountain of debt culminated in a 4.9 billion-euro state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) in August after roiling financial markets.

The family had sold debt to many companies and investors and had stakes in various Portuguese companies, which makes after- effects of its demise likely for businesses.

But the prime minister said that "whatever the impact, it will not have macroeconomic relevance."

The government expects Portugal's economy to grow around 1 percent this year, for its first year of growth after a three-year recession caused by the euro zone debt crisis. That led to painful austerity measures under the terms of an international bailout. Lisbon exited the bailout in May.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday put Portugal's growth at 0.8 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2015.

Passos Coelho also reiterated on Thursday that his government will stay the course of budget discipline in 2015 - the year of a general election - to make sure the country continues to distance itself from the financial "danger zone".

Under the draft 2015 budget, which parliament will vote on in a first reading on Friday, Portugal will cut the budget deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product next year from this year's projected 4.8 percent.

The center-right ruling coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament to pass the bill.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Larry King)