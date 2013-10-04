Portugal's Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Pedro Passos Coelho reacts during his address to journalists after the announcement of the local elections results at the party headquarters in Lisbon September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's bailed out economy is likely to have grown in the third quarter again after posting its first growth in the preceding three-month period that cut short a long recession, the prime minister said on Friday.

Pedro Passos Coelho also told parliament that despite an expected rise in unemployment this year, the country has created more jobs over the past year in another positive signal for the economy.

He spoke after Portugal's international lenders approved the country's performance under a bailout in their latest review on Thursday, but rejected government requests to ease fiscal goals.

