LISBON A Portuguese city suspended its police chief for sending a Christmas email greeting to its entire municipal workforce which contained images of scantily clad women and seasonal wishes for a great sex life.

Euclides Santos, police chief in the central Portuguese city of Coimbra, accidentally emailed his colleagues a powerpoint presentation which wished them a merry Christmas and then displayed several women wearing lingerie and bikinis.

"Enough with insincere and useless words. What I wish you from the bottom of my heart, is that you have incredible sexual relations, live a merry and happy life, work hard and get well paid," read one of the final slides of the presentation shown on Portuguese television.

Coimbra's town hall employs around 1,500 people.

Moments later, Euclides messaged his work colleagues again, apologizing and warning that "there was an error in the attachment" but it was too late.

"After receiving a message containing content inconsistent with the prestige of this town hall in the municipal email box, an address to which all municipal employees have access to, the mayor has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings," the Coimbra municipality wrote in a statement.

City mayor Joao Barbosa de Melo believes that, because the 25-page document was sent during work hours and from the policeman's work email that Euclides should lose his job, according to local press.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Paul Casciato)